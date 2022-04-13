Witnesses take the stand in Madison Wine murder trial

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The third day of the Madison Wine murder trial began session on Wednesday morning as witnesses from both sides are being brought to the stand.

The defense started the day by bringing a medical expert to the stand who specializes in mental health, specifically in adolescents.

He testified that he believes Wine has extreme trauma from her childhood, but the prosecution questioned the expert heavily on if his claims were based on his opinions, facts or if his claims were based on what he was reading from Wine’s therapist.

Fire marshal Jason Baltic then took the stand and presented pictures that he obtained from Wine’s phone and social media pages. The pictures depicted Wine in a joyful manner during softball games, school dances and other photos of Wine seemingly happy.

The defense argued that people who are experiencing severe depression can still have moments of joy.

Just before noon on Wednesday, Dr. Timothy Saar, a psychologist from Charleston, took the stand as one of the state’s witnesses.

We will provide more information on the trial as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.