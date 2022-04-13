Advertisement

Witnesses take the stand in Madison Wine murder trial

Day three of the Madison Wine murder trial brings medical experts and witnesses to testify.
By Zach Miles
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The third day of the Madison Wine murder trial began session on Wednesday morning as witnesses from both sides are being brought to the stand.

The defense started the day by bringing a medical expert to the stand who specializes in mental health, specifically in adolescents.

He testified that he believes Wine has extreme trauma from her childhood, but the prosecution questioned the expert heavily on if his claims were based on his opinions, facts or if his claims were based on what he was reading from Wine’s therapist.

Fire marshal Jason Baltic then took the stand and presented pictures that he obtained from Wine’s phone and social media pages. The pictures depicted Wine in a joyful manner during softball games, school dances and other photos of Wine seemingly happy.

The defense argued that people who are experiencing severe depression can still have moments of joy.

Just before noon on Wednesday, Dr. Timothy Saar, a psychologist from Charleston, took the stand as one of the state’s witnesses.

We will provide more information on the trial as it becomes available.

