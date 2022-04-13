Advertisement

Wood County Board of Education approves cosmetology program in partnership with WVU-P

Wood County Schools approved a memorandum of understanding with West Virginia University at Parkersburg for a new cosmetology program.(WTAP News)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - During its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 12, the Wood County Board of Education approved a memorandum of understanding with West Virginia University at Parkersburg for a new cosmetology program.

The board hopes to have the program up and running by the Summer of 2023.

According to board member Rick Olcott, the creation of the cosmetology program was passed in 2016 when it was on the Wood County Schools bond issue. Olcott said he is excited to see it finally come to fruition.

The creation of two cosmetology teaching positions effective July 1 for contracts up to 230 days was also approved.

Superintendent of Wood County Schools Will Hosaflook explained that the need for a 230-day contract is because a lot of instruction happens outside school hours during the summer.

“To become a cosmetologist, not only do you have to take four classes your junior year and four classes your senior year, but you also have to do 1800 hours of cosmetology,” Hosaflook said. “Those eight hours count into the 1800 hours; however, it is impossible, absolutely impossible to receive your...unless you go from nine through 12 your cosmetology license while in high school, so there has to be an adult component.”

During its April 12 meeting, the board also approved Jason Hughes as the new Director of the Wood County Technical Center. His effective start date is June 16, 2022.

The agenda also included an announcement of the 2023 Wood County Schools Teacher of the Year, a presentation on the fiscal year 2021 audit, and approval of new superintendent Christie Willis’ contract.

