Advertisement

1-year-old needs 3 doses of Narcan after ingesting fentanyl, mother charged

Anna Chavez, 23, was booked into jail on a felony charge of child abuse.
Anna Chavez, 23, was booked into jail on a felony charge of child abuse.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5/Gray News) – First responders and medical staff had to use three doses of Narcan on a 1-year-old boy after he ingested fentanyl, according to court documents.

AZFamily reports emergency crews were called to respond to a home in southwest Phoenix for reports of a toddler not breathing.

His mother, 23-year-old Anna Chavez, gave him CPR until they arrived.

Paramedics gave the little boy two doses of Narcan and rushed him to the hospital where he was given a third dose.

According to police, tests revealed the 1-year-old had fentanyl in his system.

Court documents say officers found eight counterfeit pills and about $10,000 in cash inside the home.

Chavez denied there could’ve been fentanyl in the home, saying she cleans the home, according to police.

She told officers she gave the boy a bottle in the morning and afternoon, and he was breathing normally.

Chavez was charged with felony child abuse.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Board confirmed as chief
New Parkersburg Police Chief confirmed by Parkersburg City Council
Wednesday morning causes severe damage to exterior and interior of Vaughan Ave. home.
Parkersburg fire destroys Vaughan Ave. home
Day three of the trial provides medical experts and witness testifying.
Witnesses take the stand in Madison Wine murder trial
Shawn Price, 47, of Chester
Chester man arrested on multiple drug charges
Jerry E. Schmidt Obit
Obituary: Schmidt, Jerry E.

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks to guests after speaking at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa,...
Biden administration unveils steps to boost equity in government
FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller to speak to 1/6 panel
Damage to a house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road is pictured near Salado, Texas, on...
Woman killed by falling tree as storms hit Midwest, South
Experts eye ventilation improvements as COVID spikes continue
Experts eye ventilation improvements as COVID spikes continue
Experts eye ventilation improvements as COVID spikes continue
Health and technology experts look for better building ventilation