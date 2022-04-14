Arts and entertainment events happening April 14th-April 17th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
THURSDAY, APRIL14th
Parkersburg South High School Art Exhibit at Grand Central Mall, During Mall Hours until April 23
Barrie Kaufman Exhibit at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues-Fri. 10am-5pm until April 30th
Opening Minds Through Art Exhibit at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues-Fri. 10am-5pm until April 16th
Wood County Schools Art Show at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues-Fri. until April 22
Free Live Action PacMan for Teen at Emerson Ave Library, Thurs. 4pm
Board Games for Adults at Emerson Ave Library, Thurs. 5-7pm
FRIDAY, APRIL 15th
Greg Morton Comedy Show Presented by the ARC of WV at The Smoot Theatre, Fri. 7:30pm
Drew Baldridge at The Adelphia, Fri. 8:30pm
Bohemian Funk Band at WV Polo Club, Fri. 9pm-12am
SATURDAY, APRIL 16th AND SUNDAY, APRIL 17th
Muskie Bucket String Band at River Cities Farmers Market, Sat. 8am
Nitty Gritty Series at Campus Martius Museum, Sat. 10am
Visit the Shanty Boat Folks at Campus Martius Museum, Sat. 10am-4pm
Lonestar at Peoples Bank Theatre, Sat. 8pm
Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sun. 11am-2pm
Also, check out all the art classes for kids and adults at Makerspace, Parkersburg Art Center and the Watering Can Art Studio
