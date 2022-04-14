Arts and entertainment events happening April 14th-April 17th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

THURSDAY, APRIL14th

Parkersburg South High School Art Exhibit at Grand Central Mall, During Mall Hours until April 23

Barrie Kaufman Exhibit at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues-Fri. 10am-5pm until April 30th

Opening Minds Through Art Exhibit at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues-Fri. 10am-5pm until April 16th

Wood County Schools Art Show at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues-Fri. until April 22

Free Live Action PacMan for Teen at Emerson Ave Library, Thurs. 4pm

Board Games for Adults at Emerson Ave Library, Thurs. 5-7pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 15th

Greg Morton Comedy Show Presented by the ARC of WV at The Smoot Theatre, Fri. 7:30pm

Drew Baldridge at The Adelphia, Fri. 8:30pm

Bohemian Funk Band at WV Polo Club, Fri. 9pm-12am

SATURDAY, APRIL 16th AND SUNDAY, APRIL 17th

Muskie Bucket String Band at River Cities Farmers Market, Sat. 8am

Nitty Gritty Series at Campus Martius Museum, Sat. 10am

Visit the Shanty Boat Folks at Campus Martius Museum, Sat. 10am-4pm

Lonestar at Peoples Bank Theatre, Sat. 8pm

Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sun. 11am-2pm

Also, check out all the art classes for kids and adults at Makerspace, Parkersburg Art Center and the Watering Can Art Studio

