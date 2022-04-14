Author Lester Laminack speaks to Vienna Elementary about writing

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students at Vienna Elementary got a chance to learn about writing from a professional children’s author.

Lester Laminack, author of children’s books such as Snow Day, Saturdays and Teacakes, and The King of Bees, spoke to students at Vienna Elementary about the joys of writing.

Laminack went into detail about how he was inspired to write each one of his books.

And he told children that creating stories doesn’t mean that the characters have to have incredible superpowers or transform into anything, but to incorporate stories from their own lives.

“I wanted them to be focusing more on the notion that telling what you know. Because that’s the easier thing to do and to honestly put faith in the idea that your experiences are worthy of telling,” says Laminack.

Laminack told students to keep a hold of their notebooks from their time as students for inspiration if they wish to become writers.

