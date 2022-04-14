Advertisement

Energy tech company to build W. Va. plant, employ up to 500

An energy technology company plans to build a commercial plant in West Virginia that will...
An energy technology company plans to build a commercial plant in West Virginia that will employ up to 500 workers.(AP Photo/Sam McNeil, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - An energy technology company plans to build a commercial plant in West Virginia that will employ up to 500 workers.

Frontieras North American announced Wednesday the plant in Mason County will process more than 2.7 million tons of coal annually.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

Frontieras is based on Scottsdale, Arizona, and is a subsidiary of Frontier Applied Sciences. The company says its processing technology produces a cleaner-burning version of coal.

Frontieras CEO and co-founder Matthew McKean says the West Virginia site will allow the company to receive and ship its products worldwide.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Board confirmed as chief
New Parkersburg Police Chief confirmed by Parkersburg City Council
Wednesday morning causes severe damage to exterior and interior of Vaughan Ave. home.
Parkersburg fire destroys Vaughan Ave. home
Day three of the trial provides medical experts and witness testifying.
Witnesses take the stand in Madison Wine murder trial
Shawn Price, 47, of Chester
Chester man arrested on multiple drug charges
Jerry E. Schmidt Obit
Obituary: Schmidt, Jerry E.

Latest News

Michael Hewes James Obit
Obituary: James, Michael Hewes
Lillian Isabelle (Dickerson) Corp Obit
Obituary: Corp, Lillian Isabelle (Dickerson)
Shirley M. Williams Obit
Obituary: Williams, Shirley M.
Ruth L. Wallace Obit
Obituary: Wallace, Ruth L.