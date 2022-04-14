Advertisement

Marshall to host annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for needy

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) - Marshall University ceramics students are conducting an annual fundraiser next week to help feed needy families.

The 19th annual Empty Bowls event will take place in person April 22 at Pullman Square in Huntington.

Marshall students and volunteers are making ceramic bowls to be purchased at the six-hour event.

The bowls are $20 each. Bowls also will be sold online after the event by the Pottery Place. The fundraiser will benefit the Facing Hunger Foodbank. Each bowl sold will provide 180 meals for those in need.

The Facing Hunger Foodbank serves 17 counties in West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio.

