Obituary: Corp, Lillian Isabelle (Dickerson)

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Lillian Isabelle (Dickerson) Corp Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CUTLER, Ohio (WTAP) - Lillian Isabelle (Dickerson) Corp, 85 of Culter, Ohio died at her residence on April 13, 2022. 

She was born in Parkersburg, WV on October 7, 1936 and was daughter of the late John and Dorothy Dickerson. 

She had worked for several years for the Washington County Community Action. She had been a member of the Glendale Hope Church, Glendale, WV, and Mt. Olive Church in Long Bottom, Ohio. She enjoyed crocheting, playing music and Yahtzee.  

Survivors include two daughters, Debra Sayres of Cutler, Ohio, Sheila Kelley of Belpre, Ohio and a son, Wayne Adams of Cutler, Ohio. Also surviving are grandchildren, Christopher  and Derek Leftridge, Matthew Wayne Adams, Isaac Adams, and Jesse Reed, several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Benjamin Corp VII, son, Russell Ray Adams, daughter, Sharon Conrad Bowls, grandchildren, Samuel Scott Adams, and her son-in-law, James Sayres who died the same day of her death.

Services will be on Monday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Don Bush officiating. 

Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00 AM till time of services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

