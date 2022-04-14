Obituary: James, Michael Hewes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Hewes James, 63, went home to be with the Lord and join his parents, Laurence and Mary James in Heaven, on April 12, 2022 from Worthington Healthcare Center following a lengthy illness.

He was born February 21, 1959 in Parkersburg, WV a son the late Laurence and Mary James.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, H. Richard James of Cairo; his grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

Michael was a member of the last graduating class for special needs children at the Sumner School in Parkersburg. He was a member of the Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church for over 60 years. Michael loved his church and it was always the most important thing in his life. He was proud to sing in the Adult Choir and rarely missed a Sunday. Michael also sang in the local Exceptional Choir, attended many ARC activities and really enjoyed Camp Echo. His favorite hobbies were bowling and watching classic TV shows. Michael was a 31 year employee of SW Resources where he worked many positions, finishing up his final years in Graphics as a Greeter and Cleaning Manager before retiring in 2015. He attended most of their charity events such as the golf tournament as a client representative.

He is survived by one brother, Larry James (Ava) of Parkersburg; two sisters, Carolyn Rutherford of Massillon, OH and Barbara Calebaugh of Poca, WV; two close nieces, Mary E. James and Amber R. James both of Parkersburg; as well as other nieces and nephews; and a life-long special friend Janne Bauman.

A celebration of Life service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd, 903 Charles Street, Parkersburg officiated by The Very Reverend Marjorie Bevans. Interment will be in the Good Shepherd Columbarium at a later date.

Friends may visit with the family Monday, April 18, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – Fifth Street, Parkersburg and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers or gifts the family requests that donations be made to the Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd in Michael’s remembrance, as that would be his wishes.

