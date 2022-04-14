Obituary: Mercer, Janet Helen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Janet Helen Mercer, 91, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

She was a medical secretary for almost 70 years, and enjoyed farming, gardening, and puzzles. She was a member of Red Hill United Methodist Church and Parkersburg Obedience Training Club. She was an award-winning quilter and dog trainer.

Janet is survived by two sons, Brian (Linda) Mercer and David Mercer; one daughter, Nancy (Michael) Williams; grandchildren, Jason (Stefanie) Williams, Jonathan Mercer, and Heather (Robbie) Hilliard; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles Mercer.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, with graveside service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local Humane Societies. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

