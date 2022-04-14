Advertisement

Obituary: Wallace, Ruth L.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 14, 2022
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ruth L. Wallace, 97, of Marietta passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her home.

She was born May 3, 1924 in Moss Run a daughter of Warner and Janie Matheny Mosser.  Ruth was a homemaker.

On July 26, 1940, she married Dale Wallace who preceded her in death March 13, 1987.  She is survived by her daughter Jean Hill of Moss Run, 5 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.  In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Bonnie Willey.

Family will greet friends on Monday (Apr. 18) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home from noon until 7:00 pm. A private burial will be held in Rake Cemetery.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Ruth’s name to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.

