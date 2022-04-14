Obituary: Williams, Shirley M.

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - Shirley M. Williams, 81, of Brownsville Road, New Matamoras, changed her address to be with the Lord on April 12, 2022.

She was born on August 13, 1940 in Monroe County, to Reuben Dewey and Lettie Marie (Jones) Erb. She was employed at Lafayette Hotel, Marietta Laundry, Green Tab, Marietta AM, Frontier Local and a caregiver to many. She was a Baptist by faith and attended Parr Hill Community Church. She loved canning, cooking, family dinners, yard work and flowers. She loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

On July 17, 1957, she married the late James L. Williams Sr. She is survived by six children Carol Smith (Jim McCoy), Bill Williams (Sherry), Tim Williams (Jeri), Stephanie Williams (Gilbert Jones) from New Matamoras, and Rebecca Dye, James Williams Jr. (Alinda) from Florida. Grandchildren Brian Smith, Kristin Lopez (Matthew), James Williams III, Susan Williams, Valerie Williams, Julie Williams, Levi Williams, Mitchell Williams, Cody Williams, Jason Gore (Jalynn Cline), Lionel Gore, Josh Gore, Katina Bowersock and Erica Gray. Also surviving are great grandchildren McKenzi Wallace (Grant), Tanner Smith, Peyton Lopez, Riley Murphy, Tyce Dunn, Hunter Dun, Kolten Gore, Clayton Gore, Jecobie Gore, Jaleah Gore, Trevor Gore, Blake Williams, Conner Williams, Gaige and Alexia Bowersock, Temperance and Kalyn Gray (Cailin and Dade Murphy) and Great great-grandchild Lane Braxton. Also, several step grand, great grandchildren. Also, her sisters and brother: Edith Buck, Ruby Shafer, Florence (Bruce) Wriston, Marilyn Leach, Larry Erb (Margaret), Donna Riley, Mary Murphy and Randy Gifford. Also, her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her daughters Diane Gore and Beverly Sue, grandson Charlie Dye Jr, son in law Charlie Dye Sr., her brothers Reuben Erb, Philip “Chip” Dewey Erb, Gerald Erb, infant brother Norman Erb, sister Helen (Walt) Rohrabach and brother-in-law Jim Buck.

Family will have a celebration of life at a later time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral is assisting the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.lankfordfh.com

