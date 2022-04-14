Advertisement

Ohio Valley University officials appear in court for bankruptcy hearing

The former university president Michael Ross says lackluster financial management on top of declining enrollment led to the university's downfall.(FILE | file)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio Valley University bankruptcy trial is continued until later this month.

A hearing was held Wednesday with the school and its lawyers.

The university faced questioning over its finances, touching on salaries, loans, bonds, insurance, scholarship funds, among other topics.

Former university president Michael Ross said that lackluster financial management on top of declining enrollment led to the university’s downfall. He said the institution ended up running out of time and money.

The hearing will continue on April 27th.

The school filed for bankruptcy back in February after closing its doors late last year. For more background on that, see links below.

