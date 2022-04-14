WV IJDC announces funding for sewer, water, economic development projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (WV IJDC) announced funding for sewer and water system improvements and an economic development project at its meeting on April 6. Details for each project are listed below.

City of Dunbar

The council approved an $869,700 grant to the City of Dunbar in Kanawha County for a filter press and public sewer improvements. This grant, along with other money provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, brings the project’s funding to $2.86 million.

Culloden Public Service District

The council approved a $205,000 grant to the the Culloden Public Service District in Cabell and Putnam counties to fund sewer system improvements. This grant, along with other money provided by the Clean Water State Resolving Fund, brings the project’s funding to $2.46 million.

Chestnut Ridge Public Service District

tThe council approved a $1 million grant and $1.89 million loan to the Chestnut Ridge Public Service District in Barbour County to improve its water system. The grant is for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2022 and is contingent upon the council receiving additional funding for the fiscal year 2023. This grant and loan, along with other money provided by the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund, brings the project’s funding to $5.3 million.

Pleasants County Public Service District

The council approved a $310,000 grant to the Pleasants County Public Service District to extend water service to Plum Road. The grant fully funds the project.

Town of Elizabeth

The council approved a $880,000 grant and a $880,000 loan to the Town of Elizabeth in Wirt County to improve its water system. The grant and loan fully funds the project.

Boone County Public Service District

The council approved a $860,000 grant to the Boone County Public Service District to extend water service to Rock Creek Development Park. The grant is contingent upon receipt of a U.S. Economic Development Authority grant. These grants along with additional money provided by the U.S. EDA and Boone County Commission, bring the project’s funding to $4.4 million.

Logan County Public Service District

The council approved a $1.34 million loan and a $500,000 grant to the Logan County Public Service District to extend service to the Upper Huff Creek area. The grant and loan along with additional money provided by Community Development Block Grant funds and the Wyoming County Commission, brings the project’s funding to $2.53 million.

Mason County Public Service District

The council approved a $500,000 grant to the Mason County Public Service District for filter improvements at the Ashton water treatment plant. The grant fully funds the project.

Marion Regional Development Corporation

The council approved a $1 million loan to the Marion Regional Development Corporation to purchase 15 acres from the WV High Technology Consortium, Inc. in Marion County.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.