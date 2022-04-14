Advertisement

W.Va. voter registration deadline on April 19

WTAP News @ 5- WV Voter Registration Deadline on April 19
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The voter registration deadline in West Virginia is April 19.

Next Tuesday will be the last opportunity for voters to not only register, but insert their address, your party, or anything else needing an update before the May 10 primary elections.

Wood County Clerk, Mark Rhodes says that if you are looking to update these statuses you can either do them in person at the clerk’s office. Or even do them online.

“We want to make sure that we have the correct addresses that you can vote for the correct people. Whether it be the new delegate layout or city council. Or something of that nature. So, we want to make sure that everybody has the correct address,” says Rhodes.

To register online, you can click on the link to register.

Rhodes also says that the county clerk office is looking for more poll workers. They have 30 openings.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day three of the trial provides medical experts and witness testifying.
UPDATE: Madison Wine found guilty on all charges in murder trial
Board confirmed as chief
New Parkersburg Police Chief confirmed by Parkersburg City Council
Wednesday morning causes severe damage to exterior and interior of Vaughan Ave. home.
Parkersburg fire destroys Vaughan Ave. home
Shawn Price, 47, of Chester
Chester man arrested on multiple drug charges
Jerry E. Schmidt Obit
Obituary: Schmidt, Jerry E.

Latest News

Author Lester Laminack speaks to Vienna Elementary about writing
Author Lester Laminack speaks to Vienna Elementary about writing
WTAP News @ 11 - OVU Bankruptcy hearing
WTAP News @ 11 - OVU Bankruptcy hearing
WTAP News @ 11 - Humane Society seeing more strays
WTAP News @ 11 - Humane Society seeing more strays
An energy technology company plans to build a commercial plant in West Virginia that will...
Energy tech company to build W. Va. plant, employ up to 500