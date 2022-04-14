W.Va. voter registration deadline on April 19

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The voter registration deadline in West Virginia is April 19.

Next Tuesday will be the last opportunity for voters to not only register, but insert their address, your party, or anything else needing an update before the May 10 primary elections.

Wood County Clerk, Mark Rhodes says that if you are looking to update these statuses you can either do them in person at the clerk’s office. Or even do them online.

“We want to make sure that we have the correct addresses that you can vote for the correct people. Whether it be the new delegate layout or city council. Or something of that nature. So, we want to make sure that everybody has the correct address,” says Rhodes.

To register online, you can click on the link to register.

Rhodes also says that the county clerk office is looking for more poll workers. They have 30 openings.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.