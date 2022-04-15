Advertisement

Buckhannon, W. Va. to host 2023 world marching band contest

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKHANNON, W. Va. (AP) - A West Virginia community will host an international marching band competition next year.

The World Association of Marching Show Bands will hold the championship event in Buckhannon from July 17 to 24, 2023.

Applications have been submitted so far by 47 bands from 24 nations to compete in several disciplines, including marching performance, jazz, symphonic, percussion and auxiliary dance.

This year’s event will be held July 11 to 16 in Bangkok, Thailand. The 2020 and 2021 championships were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The only other time in the event’s 26-year history that the competition was held in the United States was in Palm Springs, California, in 2017.

