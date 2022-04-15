Advertisement

‘Cross Walk’ Returns to Parkersburg for First Time Since 2019

By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time since 2019 the Cross Walk has returned to Parkersburg.

Sherry West, one of the Walk’s organizers, she says she is excited for it to return.

“It’s just wonderful. It hasn’t been that long at our own church here at St. Francis Xavier that we’ve been able to loosen the restrictions, the masking and the distancing. So to be able to do that and to celebrate it with our other brothers and sisters of different faith is just phenomenal,” said West.

She credits the amazing turnout for people getting back to what she believes is normal.

“I think it’s a good indication of a lot of different faiths coming together to celebrate the day and I also think it’s a good demonstration of how much people want to be together again after what we’ve been through for the last two years,” West said.

West is excited to get back to a normal Cross Walk for the future and looks forward to the annual event.

