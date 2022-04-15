History of the Levi Barber House

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Levi Barber House is a staple of the city of Marietta for nearly two centuries.

The house was home to the home’s namesake, who has many different accolades to his credit. Such as helping the formation of Monroe County, being the president of the Bank of Marietta, and serving two non-consecutive terms of congress.

All before retiring at an early age and settled in Marietta.

“He didn’t build this house until he was 52 years old. So, they lived in an adjoining property and then built this in 1829,” says resident, Ed Engle. “And then, unfortunately, he died in 1833 and his wife Elizabeth died in 1831.”

Ed Engle is the current resident of the Barber House.

And remembers his time growing up in the house vividly.

“I was raised in the house in 1946 through 1965,” says Engle.

However, when his mother passed, Ed and his two sisters were debating on who would live there. There were even talks of the house being sold.

But when Engle was working on the house to make it presentable, he realized that he couldn’t sell the house.

“And the more I worked the more I realized that this house can’t be sold,” says Engle. “So, at that point, I went to Cathy and talked to her, and she agreed to retire and come to Marietta. So, we made that decision. And very glad we did actually. We love it here.”

Ed and his wife Cathy would go on to move into the house in 2006 and renovate for the next eight years.

They restored and held onto many sentimental and historical parts of the house and those who lived in it.

“The quilt, it was made by my grandmother in probably the second decade of the 20th century. Lucy Mayberry Barber made the quilt,” says Engle. “And another thing that we have is a painted portrait of Levi Barber upstairs and recently had that restored with a company in Cleveland, Ohio that restored it.”

Engle says that he and his wife Cathy enjoy being in Marietta.

And their favorite part is being close to the water and seeing the sunrise.

“One of the most beautiful sights that I can recall is the fact that you can walk out in the morning and see the sun coming up over the horizon and reflecting on the water. And it is just a gorgeous sight. And I love it,” says Engle.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.