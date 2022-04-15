Advertisement

Hundreds of pounds of fish poured into local ponds for weekend fishing derby

WTAP News @ 6- Fishing Derby Preview
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg is ready for its annual kids fishing derby competition this weekend.

You might not be able to tell from a glance at the water’s surface but this Friday 800 pounds of fish were dumped into the Parkersburg City Park and Southwood Park ponds.

Kids ages three to fourteen will compete in their age groups with the hopes of getting the biggest fish this Saturday. Whoever gets the golden trout will be awarded a $100 cash prize in memory of Former Mayor Al Smith. Other prizes will be available as well.

Andy Hartleben, the director of the Wood County Recreation Commission, said of the event, “It’s free. It’s fun. It may expose the sport of fishing to a child. It could be a lifelong sport that they participate in.”

The derby will take place this Saturday at both Parkersburg City Park and Southwood Park from 9 AM to 12 PM. Registration for the event begins at 8 AM.

This year’s derby is honoring Matt Shively, who died last year. He was a longtime leader for the derby.

