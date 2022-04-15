Advertisement

Obituary: Hupp, Catherine M.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Catherine M. Hupp, 83, of Elizabeth, West Virginia, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 14, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in Grantsville on November 30, 1938, to the late Hazel Wilmoth and Willie Paul Riddle.

Catherine worked as a Secretary at Edison Junior High, Wirt Inflatables, and Walmart.

She loved her flowers, gardening, and oil painting. She was a member of the Mineral Wells Church of Christ.

Catherine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, of 54 years, Billy D. Hupp; and her daughter, Lora Ann Hupp. “Cat” was also preceded in death by 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

She is survived by her son, Christopher D. Hupp, of Kansas City, MO; her daughter, Melissa M. Hupp (Michael) Scott, of Elizabeth, WV; her precious granddaughter, Miranda McCroskey, of Buckhannon, WV; three sisters, Lois, Pansy, and Janet; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday, April 18, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services, officiated by Larry Wigal, will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 12 p.m., with visitation an hour prior. Burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

