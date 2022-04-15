Advertisement

Obituary: Lane, Phyllis

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CUTLER, Ohio (WTAP) - Phyllis Lane, 94 of Cutler, Ohio died on April 13, 2022 at the residence of her daughter. 

She was born in Point Pleasant, West Virginia on March 10, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Frank and Ellen Luckwell Riffle. She had work for the Western Reserve as a telephone operator and various jobs through her life. She was an artist and did several arts and crafts.

Survivors include her two daughters, Susan Baker, Linda Young, 6 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles O. Lane and a brother, Joe Riffle.

At her request, there will be no visitation or services.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at LeavittFuneralHome.com.

