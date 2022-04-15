Obituary: Ross, Jo Ann

SMITHBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jo Ann Ross, 63, of Smithburg, WV, departed this life Thursday, April 14, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.

Jo Ann was born March 19, 1959, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Glenn Donley and Betty (Wallace) Donley.

Jo Ann was a graduate of Pennsboro High School. She enjoyed Bingo, going out to eat, talking with people, and shopping. She also loved to spend time with her kids and grandkids, who were her whole world.

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Terry Karl Ross; her children, Michael Montgomery (Tanya) and Angie Campbell (Matthew) both of West Union, WV; grandchildren, Rebecca Morrison, Summer Montgomery, Alexander Montgomery, Dalton Campbell (Olivia), Gracelynn Campbell, and Jairus Campbell; great grandchild, Brooklyn Campbell; sister, Pamla Keppinger of Washington; brother, John Donley of Parkersburg, WV; and by all her loving bingo friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by grandchild, Gabriel Campbell; brothers, James Donley and Eddie Donley, and sister, Donna Lewis.

Services will be held at 11am, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV with Pastor John Kopshina officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will take place 4-8pm, Monday evening at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

