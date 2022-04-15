Advertisement

Ohio Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a release Friday from the governor’s office.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a release Friday from the governor’s office.

Diagnosed by his personal doctor, the Republican governor has experienced mild symptoms including a runny nose, headache, body aches and a sore throat.

He received a monoclonal antibody treatment earlier Friday and is in quarantine.

First lady Fran DeWine has no symptoms and tested negative for the virus. Both are fully vaccinated and boosted, according to the release.

