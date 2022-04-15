Parkersburg swears in new Police Chief

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Parkersburg welcomed a new Police Chief today.

This morning Mayor Tom Joyce swore in now Chief Matthew Board.

Chief Board is no stranger to this position, his father served in the same role for four years. The Board family in general has created a Board family legacy with his sister serving 28 years with the department.

Chief Board hopes to ingratiate himself with the community of Parkersburg in his new role.

“I will make myself as approachable and contactable as possible,” said Chief Board.

His expectations from day one are keeping a high standard for those who work within the department for as long as he remains the Chief of Police.

High standards and make sure the standards are met while also taking care of the men and women of the Parkersburg police department and the men and women of the community... If you have high standards and you meet them then you can’t go wrong,” Chief Board said.

