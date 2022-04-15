Advertisement

Parkersburg swears in new Police Chief

New Police Chief has been sworn in by Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce
New Police Chief has been sworn in by Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Parkersburg welcomed a new Police Chief today.

This morning Mayor Tom Joyce swore in now Chief Matthew Board.

Chief Board is no stranger to this position, his father served in the same role for four years. The Board family in general has created a Board family legacy with his sister serving 28 years with the department.

Chief Board hopes to ingratiate himself with the community of Parkersburg in his new role.

“I will make myself as approachable and contactable as possible,” said Chief Board.

His expectations from day one are keeping a high standard for those who work within the department for as long as he remains the Chief of Police.

High standards and make sure the standards are met while also taking care of the men and women of the Parkersburg police department and the men and women of the community... If you have high standards and you meet them then you can’t go wrong,” Chief Board said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day three of the trial provides medical experts and witness testifying.
UPDATE: Madison Wine found guilty on all charges in murder trial
An energy technology company plans to build a commercial plant in West Virginia that will...
Energy tech company to build W. Va. plant, employ up to 500
Brian Woodyard was in a single-vehicle accident 27 years ago leaving him paralyzed from the...
Your Good News: Belpre man turns life-changing accident into something positive
Timothy Wayne McFarland Obit
Obituary: McFarland, Timothy Wayne
AEP's lawyer makes her case.
Jury hears closing arguments in wrongful death trial

Latest News

Mike Williams, President of iTech
New augmented reality software could help area businesses
The remains of a West Virginia soldier killed during the Korean War have been identified.
Remains of W. Va. soldier killed in Korean War identified
A West Virginia community will host an international marching band competition next year.
Buckhannon, W. Va. to host 2023 world marching band contest
WTAP News @ 11 - Elsa Thompson Trial
WTAP News @ 11 - Elsa Thompson Trial