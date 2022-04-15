Advertisement

Remains of W. Va. soldier killed in Korean War identified

The remains of a West Virginia soldier killed during the Korean War have been identified.
The remains of a West Virginia soldier killed during the Korean War have been identified.((Source: Hawaii News Now))
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The remains of a West Virginia soldier killed during the Korean War have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says 20-year-old Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem of Avondale, was accounted for in February 2021.

Mitchem was reported missing in action in July 1950 after his unit sustained heavy casualties. Mitchem’s unit was forced to retreat and his body was not initially found.

Remains recovered later that year were determined to be unidentifiable and were buried in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Remains exhumed in 2019 were confirmed as Mitchem though DNA testing and dental and anthropological analysis.

Mitchem will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day three of the trial provides medical experts and witness testifying.
UPDATE: Madison Wine found guilty on all charges in murder trial
An energy technology company plans to build a commercial plant in West Virginia that will...
Energy tech company to build W. Va. plant, employ up to 500
Brian Woodyard was in a single-vehicle accident 27 years ago leaving him paralyzed from the...
Your Good News: Belpre man turns life-changing accident into something positive
Timothy Wayne McFarland Obit
Obituary: McFarland, Timothy Wayne
WV DHHR reports first pediatric flu death of season

Latest News

A West Virginia community will host an international marching band competition next year.
Buckhannon, W. Va. to host 2023 world marching band contest
WTAP News @ 11 - Elsa Thompson Trial
WTAP News @ 11 - Elsa Thompson Trial
AEP's lawyer makes her case.
Jury hears closing arguments in wrongful death trial
Belpre man turns life-changing accident into something positive
WTAP News @ 6 - Your Good News for April