Remains of W. Va. soldier killed in Korean War identified

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The remains of a West Virginia soldier killed during the Korean War have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says 20-year-old Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem of Avondale, was accounted for in February 2021.

Mitchem was reported missing in action in July 1950 after his unit sustained heavy casualties. Mitchem’s unit was forced to retreat and his body was not initially found.

Remains recovered later that year were determined to be unidentifiable and were buried in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Remains exhumed in 2019 were confirmed as Mitchem though DNA testing and dental and anthropological analysis.

Mitchem will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.