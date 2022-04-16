41st Annual Fishing Derby Returns to Parkersburg City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 41st year Parkersburg has seen a fishing derby at the City Park Pond.

As the event has grown over the years Wood County Recreation Director, Andy Hartleben, says he is excited to see it continue to grow.

400 pounds of fish were stocked in the pond early Friday morning for the participants and the public to enjoy.

Hartleben says it feels good to get the younger kids outside, being active and creating healthy habits.

“I think there are a lot of schools of thought where you want to make an impression on a young child so if they can be exposed to fishing now it might be something they can latch onto for a while and it’s a very healthy habit,” said Hartleben.

The Wood County Recreation Commission will soon start working on their 42nd annual Fishing Derby.

