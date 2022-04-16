Advertisement

Athens joins new multi-county drug task force

(MGN)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, along with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, has joined a new multi-county drug task force. Southeastern S.T.R.I.K.E. IV (Suppression Through Rural, Interstate, Knowledgeable Enforcement) is composed of the prosecutor’s office and sheriff’s office in Athens County as well as more than a dozen law enforcement agencies spanning Washington, Noble, Morgan, Monroe and Noble counties.

The group also includes the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and local partners, Nelsonville Police Department and Glouster Police Department. With this action, the prosecutor’s office and sheriff’s office will exit South Central Major Crimes Unit and the application to join the new task force was approved by the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission on Thursday.

Athens County will contribute several full-time detectives to the task force along with its Special Response Team, K9 officers, prosecution and additional support for warrants and surveillance as needed.

