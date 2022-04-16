Auto Cross Event Held Today at Grand Central Mall

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Grand Central Mall hosted an auto cross event today.

The event held over 50 cars which is there largest turnout to date.

Each car participated on a timed car control course in the parking lot of the local mall.

Many people from outside of Wood County gathered today at the course for a family friendly, fun event.

Regional Executive, Gregg Rome, credits the largest turnout yet because of the fun, family like environment.

It’s the easiest entry level motorsport to get into and everybody here is very willing to help for anybody who is new, we’re always giving pointers or giving a ride along and stuff like that,” said Rome.

