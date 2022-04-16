Advertisement

Handicap rampway at Parkersburg Salvation Army under repairs

Handicap rampway at Parkersburg Salvation Army under repairs
Handicap rampway at Parkersburg Salvation Army under repairs(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Salvation Army is undergoing some much-needed repairs according to its commanding officers.

Major Patrick Richmond says that the handicap ramp in front of the facility is being redone.

Richmond says that after over 40 years with no adjustments, it makes sense to do this for ramp.

“We’re updating our steps to the front of the building,” says Major Richmond. “The emergency ramp that was built in 1980 that’s met its final days. So, we’re currently updating that to where we can have better accessibility for those in need.”

Richmond says that the accessibility and safety of those who use the ramp is important to the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day three of the trial provides medical experts and witness testifying.
UPDATE: Madison Wine found guilty on all charges in murder trial
An energy technology company plans to build a commercial plant in West Virginia that will...
Energy tech company to build W. Va. plant, employ up to 500
Brian Woodyard was in a single-vehicle accident 27 years ago leaving him paralyzed from the...
Your Good News: Belpre man turns life-changing accident into something positive
Timothy Wayne McFarland Obit
Obituary: McFarland, Timothy Wayne
AEP's lawyer makes her case.
Jury hears closing arguments in wrongful death trial

Latest News

Athens joins new multi-county drug task force
The Taste of Parkersburg is back, looking for volunteers
The Taste of Parkersburg is back, looking for volunteers
Jackson Park Pool canceled for 2022 summer for repairs
Jackson Park Pool canceled for 2022 summer for repairs
History of the Levi Barber House
History of the Levi Barber House