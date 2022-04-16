Handicap rampway at Parkersburg Salvation Army under repairs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Salvation Army is undergoing some much-needed repairs according to its commanding officers.

Major Patrick Richmond says that the handicap ramp in front of the facility is being redone.

Richmond says that after over 40 years with no adjustments, it makes sense to do this for ramp.

“We’re updating our steps to the front of the building,” says Major Richmond. “The emergency ramp that was built in 1980 that’s met its final days. So, we’re currently updating that to where we can have better accessibility for those in need.”

Richmond says that the accessibility and safety of those who use the ramp is important to the Salvation Army.

