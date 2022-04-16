Advertisement

Jackson Park Pool canceled for 2022 summer for repairs

WTAP News @ 5- Jackson park Pool canceled for summer
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Jackson Park Pool will be closed this summer.

The city says the 60-year-old pool needs some repairs.

According to Vienna city recorder, Melissa Elam, the concrete in the pool is crumbling, the supports are rusting and the kiddie pool has been out of commission for the last two years.

She says that the city is making the necessary changes and hopes the pool will be back open next summer in 2023.

“It is better for us just to start over and come up with a great pool that’s going to serve our community well for the next 60 years,” says Elam.

Elam says that the city does not have a price point yet for repairs.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day three of the trial provides medical experts and witness testifying.
UPDATE: Madison Wine found guilty on all charges in murder trial
An energy technology company plans to build a commercial plant in West Virginia that will...
Energy tech company to build W. Va. plant, employ up to 500
Brian Woodyard was in a single-vehicle accident 27 years ago leaving him paralyzed from the...
Your Good News: Belpre man turns life-changing accident into something positive
Timothy Wayne McFarland Obit
Obituary: McFarland, Timothy Wayne
AEP's lawyer makes her case.
Jury hears closing arguments in wrongful death trial

Latest News

Athens joins new multi-county drug task force
The Taste of Parkersburg is back, looking for volunteers
The Taste of Parkersburg is back, looking for volunteers
Handicap rampway at Parkersburg Salvation Army under repairs
Handicap rampway at Parkersburg Salvation Army under repairs
History of the Levi Barber House
History of the Levi Barber House