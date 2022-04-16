Jackson Park Pool canceled for 2022 summer for repairs

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Jackson Park Pool will be closed this summer.

The city says the 60-year-old pool needs some repairs.

According to Vienna city recorder, Melissa Elam, the concrete in the pool is crumbling, the supports are rusting and the kiddie pool has been out of commission for the last two years.

She says that the city is making the necessary changes and hopes the pool will be back open next summer in 2023.

“It is better for us just to start over and come up with a great pool that’s going to serve our community well for the next 60 years,” says Elam.

Elam says that the city does not have a price point yet for repairs.

