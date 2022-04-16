Local youth ministries pack 10,000 meals to send to food insecure countries

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Youth ministries from churches across the Mid-Ohio Valley partnered with Rise Against Hunger to pack 10,000 meals from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on April 15 at South Parkersburg Baptist Church.

The event called “Great Friday” was put on by half a dozen churches throughout the region and was attended by about a dozen churches.

Eric Tucker, Director of Escape Student Ministries for Liberty Street Church of God in Parkersburg, said there was a similar big event his group attended in Ripley back in January 2022. They wanted to bring that idea back to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Tucker hopes the inaugural event was a big enough success to bring it back next year and plan more events like this throughout the year to get more churches and community members involved.

Together as youth ministries, Tucker believes they can do more and better things for the community, especially since everyone is coming together more often following the pandemic.

“We genuinely believe that together as youth ministries, we can do more and better things for our community, so if I were to try and tackle something like packing 10,000 meals with my group of 30 kids, it’s going to take days,” Tucker said. “If we bring together 200 students from 12 different churches, we can knock it out in two hours.”

At the end of the pandemic, Tucker said our nation was more divided than ever. Youth pastors in the Mid-Ohio Valley started communicating and doing things together again. They saw all of their students were paying the price for the division in the nation.

Getting everyone together in the same building is something the event meant to Tucker.

“These kids have spent so much time separated, and in isolation over the past couple of years, we want to bring them back together,” Tucker said. “I think ‘Great Friday’ might just be a first step towards letting them know that we’re in this thing like we are here together to do more and better things.”

The 10,000 meals packed will be shipped overseas to countries struggling with food insecurity. The Latrobe Street Mission in Parkersburg will receive a donation of excess food and money from the event.

