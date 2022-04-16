The Taste of Parkersburg is back, looking for volunteers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Taste of Parkersburg is back!

After years of cancellations because of the pandemic, the annual event for local vendors, brewers and wineries is returning.

However, coordinators of the event say that they are looking for volunteers to help.

“We’re looking for about 150 volunteers. That’s sort of our target goal each year. It includes entrance gate, it includes roving ticket sales, set up, clean up, wine and beer pourers,” says volunteer coordinator, Angie Harkness.

Some of the responsibilities for volunteers will include pouring, ticket sales, entry, setting up, and much more.

“There are so many jobs that we need taken care of,” says volunteer coordinator, Betty Dotson. “From people coming into the entrance gate to sign people up, to selling tickets, to working the concession stand, to setting up the night before and that morning. It’s just we need lots of help to make this a success.

Volunteers will be given t-shirts for their help at the event.

If you would like to volunteer, you can click on this link to sign up.

