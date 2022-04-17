Advertisement

The Children's Listening Place Holds a Blood Drive for Child Abuse Awareness Month

Children's Listening Place holds blood drive
Children's Listening Place holds blood drive(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The First Responders Fight Against Child Abuse blood drive will be held tomorrow from 10- 4 p.m. at the Vienna Community Building.

A friendly competition will be held at the event also between first responders called the Battle of the Badges to see what team of first responders can donate the most blood.

The blood drive is open to all community members but you must first sign up at redcross.org and food will be given from Boathouse BBQ to those who donate blood.

The gift of blood can save lives of many in your community and even world wide. The Children’s Listening Place will raise awareness and support for children who struggle with this blood drive.

“Our goal is to save lives everyday, it’s what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to prevent child abuse and neglect. This way we can kind of benefit more causes than one. We’re donating blood and then we’re also promoting that awareness in the community,” said Forensic Interviewer, Abby Pifer.

