Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department Holds Annual Easter Egg Hunt

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Since 1956 the Oak Grove VFD has held an Easter egg hunt.

Today over 200 children attended the annual Easter egg hunt for one of their largest turnouts. Many who wore their Easter best dresses or suits.

Each egg was filled with candy or a number that represented one of the gifts given away.

The fire departments says they always look forward to the events that they hold but Easter especially because of the amount of children that leave with smiles on their faces.

“It’s a tradition that we look forward to as a department every year. It’s for the kids, it puts a smile on their face that we like to see every Easter afternoon. It’s a great turnout today and the weather was beautiful,” said Austyn McVicar, captain of Oak Grove VFD.

Oak Grove VFD hosts other events throughout the year such as an ice cream social and a Christmas event.

