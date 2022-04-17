Sunday marks the last day of local DAV food bank fundraiser

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - DAV Chapter 32 is raising money for a local Disabled American Veterans food bank. Sunday marks the last day of the fundraiser.

They’re giving people coffee and snacks in exchange for monetary donations.

You can find them at the northbound rest stop in Mineral Wells. They’ll be out there until 6 PM Sunday.

The money will help fund the DAV food bank out of Murphytown. Donations will help the foodbank buy grocery gift cards for food items as well as special holiday meals the bank sends out to veterans with disabilities.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.