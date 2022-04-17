Advertisement

Sunday marks the last day of local DAV food bank fundraiser

You can find the DAV donation spot at the northbound rest stop in Mineral Wells.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - DAV Chapter 32 is raising money for a local Disabled American Veterans food bank. Sunday marks the last day of the fundraiser.

They’re giving people coffee and snacks in exchange for monetary donations.

You can find them at the northbound rest stop in Mineral Wells. They’ll be out there until 6 PM Sunday.

The money will help fund the DAV food bank out of Murphytown. Donations will help the foodbank buy grocery gift cards for food items as well as special holiday meals the bank sends out to veterans with disabilities.

