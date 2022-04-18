Lucy Scott signs with Ohio State University
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -
Lucy Scott, a senior from Marietta high school has officially signed with The Ohio State University to continue her rowing career at the collegiate level.
After only beginning her rowing career a year ago, Lucy’s hard work has now paid off as she will be continuing to follow her passion at a division one college.
While competing for the Buckeyes, she will also be planning to study marketing.
