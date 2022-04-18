Obituary: Boyer, Larry Allen

FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Larry Allen Boyer, 85, of Fleming, passed away April 17, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Barlow on April 12, 1937, to Wilbert and Esther Williams Boyer, and retired from Ohio Power, Beverly, OH and was a farmer. Larry was an Honorary Chapter Farmer through FFA, and he had served with the Barlow Volunteer Fire Department.

He is survived by four children, Debbie (Alan) Holbert, Don (Margaret) Boyer, Diane (Jr) Wingrove and Doug (Kim) Boyer, grandchildren, Tim Holbert, Trevor (Bridget) Holbert, Brad Boyer, Justin Wingrove, Jessica (Tony) Roush, Steve (Danielle) Boyer, Chad (Haley) Boyer and Ashley Radabaugh, great-grandchildren, Brodey, Hannah, Haven, Aubree, Brooklyn, Aiden and Ryace.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years of marriage, Shelby J. Boyer, his parents, and sister Roberta Henderson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes with Pastor Sam Edgell officiating.

Family will greet friends Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 6-8pm and one hour prior to service on Wednesday.

Burial to follow at Barlow Central Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Barlow VFD & Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 121, Barlow, OH 45712.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Boyer family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.