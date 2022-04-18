Advertisement

Obituary: Burke, Thomas Christopher

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Thomas Christopher Burke Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thomas Christopher Burke passed away on April 15th, at the age of 46, after a long battle with ongoing illness.

Thomas was married to the love of his life, Penny, whom he had known for more than 30 years. He had a lust for life and loved to make others laugh. He was an avid fisherman and Baltimore Ravens Football fan.

He is survived by his wife and their fur-babies, who were the light of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

At his request, there will be no visitation services. Please keep his wife in your thoughts and prayers as she grieves.

Online condolences can be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Shots fired incident under investigation by Parkersburg Police
Auto Cross Event Held at Grand Central Mall today
Auto Cross Event Held Today at Grand Central Mall
Daniel Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Daniel
Phyllis Lane Obit
Obituary: Lane, Phyllis
It was an emotional day for Elsa Thompson's family.
The verdict is in: AEP will pay millions in damages for wrongful death

Latest News

Penny Rae Browning Schwendeman Obit
Obituary: Schwendeman, Penny Rae Browning
Jo Ellen Gray Obit
Obituary: Gray, Jo Ellen
Ruth Ann (White) Sturm Obit
Obituary: Strum, Ruth Ann (White)
Robert M. “Bob” Jefferson Obit
Obituary: Jefferson, Robert M. “Bob”