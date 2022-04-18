Obituary: Burke, Thomas Christopher

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thomas Christopher Burke passed away on April 15th, at the age of 46, after a long battle with ongoing illness.

Thomas was married to the love of his life, Penny, whom he had known for more than 30 years. He had a lust for life and loved to make others laugh. He was an avid fisherman and Baltimore Ravens Football fan.

He is survived by his wife and their fur-babies, who were the light of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

At his request, there will be no visitation services. Please keep his wife in your thoughts and prayers as she grieves.

Online condolences can be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

