Obituary: Gray, Jo Ellen

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Jo Ellen Gray, 71, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 8, 1950 in Grafton, WV, to Martin and Edith Jo (Robinson) Foley.

Jo was a 1968 graduate of Grafton High School and also received a business school degree. She retired as a clerk after 39 years with a phone company in Parkersburg, WV. Jo was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption in Marietta and St. Augusta in Parkersburg and volunteered at Marietta Memorial Hospital and Friends of forgotten felines. Later in life, she loved getting involved in dog rescues with The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley and loved to read, travel and be with friends and family.

She is survived by two daughters, Jodie Gray (Vernon McKnight) and Amber Tabler (Dustin); granddaughter, Rorie L. Tabler; sister Nancy Pitzer (John); brother, Jimmy Foley (Kim); and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Christopher Keith Gray, whom she married in August of 1973.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. John Michael Campbell celebrating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Grafton National Cemetery, at a later time.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to a dog shelter of the donor’s choice. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Jo’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

