Obituary: Hall, David G. “Dave”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - David G. “Dave” Hall, 61, of Parkersburg passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born July 15, 1960 in Roane County, WV, a son of Stella Butler Hall of Parkersburg and the late Darrell Hall. Dave was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and was a US Air Force Veteran. He was a member of the Rosemar United Methodist Church, a member of the NWTF – National Wild Turkey Federation and the NRA – National Rifle Association. Dave enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his dogs.

In addition to his mother, Dave is survived by his wife, Vicky McKinney Hall of Parkersburg; children, Joseph “Joe” Hall (Tonya) of Kimbolton, OH, Joshua “Josh” Hall (Mandy), Christopher “Chris” Kimble and Shandra Foster (Josh) all of Vienna; sisters, Donna Roub of Parkersburg, Linda Batten (Dave) of Elizabeth and Brenda Miller (Jason) of Parkersburg; ten grandchildren, Hunter Hall, Rylee Hall, Peyton Snyder, Carson Hall, Austin Hall, Kendal Hall, Jordyn Hall, Elly Hall, Everleigh Foster and Silas Foster; several close friends, including Steve Ahart, Mike Buckley and Eric VanFossen and several nieces and nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by his father and one nephew, Tommy Overby.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 pm Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg with Pastor William Law officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home.

