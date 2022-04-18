Advertisement

Obituary: Hall, David G. “Dave”

David G. “Dave” Hall Obit
David G. “Dave” Hall Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - David G. “Dave” Hall, 61, of Parkersburg passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born July 15, 1960 in Roane County, WV, a son of Stella Butler Hall of Parkersburg and the late Darrell Hall. Dave was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and was a US Air Force Veteran. He was a member of the Rosemar United Methodist Church, a member of the NWTF – National Wild Turkey Federation and the NRA – National Rifle Association. Dave enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his dogs.

In addition to his mother, Dave is survived by his wife, Vicky McKinney Hall of Parkersburg; children, Joseph “Joe” Hall (Tonya) of Kimbolton, OH, Joshua “Josh” Hall (Mandy), Christopher “Chris” Kimble and Shandra Foster (Josh) all of Vienna; sisters, Donna Roub of Parkersburg, Linda Batten (Dave) of Elizabeth and Brenda Miller (Jason) of Parkersburg; ten grandchildren, Hunter Hall, Rylee Hall, Peyton Snyder, Carson Hall, Austin Hall, Kendal Hall, Jordyn Hall, Elly Hall, Everleigh Foster and Silas Foster; several close friends, including Steve Ahart, Mike Buckley and Eric VanFossen and several nieces and nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by his father and one nephew, Tommy Overby.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 pm Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg with Pastor William Law officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Shots fired incident under investigation by Parkersburg Police
Auto Cross Event Held at Grand Central Mall today
Auto Cross Event Held Today at Grand Central Mall
Daniel Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Daniel
Phyllis Lane Obit
Obituary: Lane, Phyllis
It was an emotional day for Elsa Thompson's family.
The verdict is in: AEP will pay millions in damages for wrongful death

Latest News

Macel Anne McGinnis Obit
Obituary: McGinnis, Macel Anne
Brenda Joyce Lewis Obit
Obituary: Lewis, Brenda Joyce
Susie Jane Shaver Obit
Obituary: Shaver, Susie Jane
Mr. Shirley W. “Squirrel” Reynolds Obit
Obituary: Reynolds, Shirley W. “Squirrel”