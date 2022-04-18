Advertisement

Obituary: Jefferson, Robert M. “Bob”

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert M. “Bob”  Jefferson, 73, of Vienna died April 16, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.  He was born on July 2, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV  and was the son of the late Walter G. and Dorothy E. Wyant Jefferson.

Bob  was a 1967 graduate of PHS and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran during the Vietnam War Era.  He retired after 37 years of service from Bureau of Public Debt.  He enjoyed yard work, being outdoors, hunting, fishing, wood working and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Peggy Pearson Jefferson; one son, Brian (Kasey) Jefferson of Rockport, WV; granddaughter Carlie DeBerry; several nieces and nephews; one brother, W. “Tom” Jefferson of Vienna, WV; brother-in-law Ron (Carolyn) Pearson of Parkersburg; two sisters-in-law, Darlys (John) Cox of Clovis, NM and Ruth Pearson of Caldwell, OH; and best friends, Donnie (Debbie) Mason of Little Hocking, OH and Cathy Mace of Little Hocking, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Dorothy Jane Jefferson, one sister-in-law, Connie Jefferson, one brother-in-law, Randy Pearson; and in-laws, Ernest and Pauline Pearson.

A Gathering of family and friends will be held 6-8 pm Wednesday, April 20th at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg with Military Rites to be held at 6 pm by the American Legion Post #15.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Camden Clark Foundation-Comprehensive Cancer Center, 2801 Birch Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101 or American Legion Post #15, 2505 Ohio Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

