Obituary: Kirsch, Krista

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Krista Kirsch, 41, originally of Parkersburg, West Virginia passed away on April 5, 2022 in League City, Texas after a ten-month battle with cancer. She was born on May 15, 1980 to Mike and Denise Kirsch in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

Krista was incredibly smart and was a constant seeker of knowledge. Anything she took an interest in she went to great lengths to educate herself. Krista’s legacy is not measured in college degrees, career accolades or material wealth, but rather in her experiences and personal interaction with others. Quite simply, Krista took the time to stop and smell the roses, literally, as she was an avid gardener. She had an eye for beauty and a knowledge of plants that was unmatched. Her deep appreciation for art and music carried on throughout many aspects of her life, as shown in her love for art gallery trips and concerts.

Krista had a youthful spirit and was incredibly funny. Her smile and laugh were contagious. She was a dedicated friend to many and a very proud aunt. Although she wasn’t able to attend many of their sports and activities because she lived out of state, Krista always followed along and cheered on their successes. She was the cool aunt who could easily tap into her inner child for fun times or shenanigans. Krista may not have realized the impact she had on those around her, but her loss will be felt by many. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by all of those whose lives she touched.

In addition to being survived by her two parents, Krista is also survived by her siblings Andy Kirsch (Jennifer) and Missy Wince, and nieces Harley-Jane Wince, Grace Kirsch, Emmy Wince, nephew Cam Kirsch, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Dorothy Potter and John Potter; paternal grandparents Ralph and Dee Kirsch; and brother-in-law Chad Wince.

Services will be Saturday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Scott Hannus officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday 6-8 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.