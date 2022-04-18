Advertisement

Obituary: Lewis, Brenda Joyce

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brenda Joyce Lewis, 69, of Parkersburg, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Cornerstone Nursing Facility in Huntington, WV.

She was born August 16, 1952, in Wheeling, WV, the daughter of the late William and Virginia Wharton.

Brenda was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and worked for Community Bank for many years. She was a lifetime member of Wayside United Methodist Church where she was also the music director and choir leader.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert Lewis; her children, Joe, Melody, Timothy, Joy and Robert; and her eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

