Obituary: McGinnis, Macel Anne

CAIRO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Macel Anne McGinnis, 78, of Cairo, died April 17, 2022 at her residence.

She was born Feb. 18, 1944 in Wood County, WV, the daughter of the late George E. Kirk and Juanita Faye Kirk Davis.

Macel had been a secretary for Ravens Metal, Elizabeth, WV and Reagle and Padden Insurance, Parkersburg. She enjoyed traveling and was a member of Harrisville Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Carroll Ray McGinnis; daughters, Angela Doyle, Parkersburg and Andrea Pickens (Dave Moore) of Columbus, OH; step-sons, Brian Ray McGinnis of Harrisville and Andrew Pickens, Jr. of Cincinnati, OH; brothers, Wayne Kirk of Mineral Wells, Romie Kirk of Parkersburg, John Kirk of Washington, WV and George Kirk of Washington; six grandchildren, Nathan Ball, Zackery Ball, Katie Ball, Alex Ball, Yvonne Moore and Renee Moore; and one great-granddaughter, Kaeleigh Ball.

Macel was preceded in death by sisters, Eleanor Kirk, V. Jean Byrd, Edna Mae Dailey; brothers, Gerald Kirk, Harold Dean Kirk and William Kirk; and step-daughter, Brenda Sams.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Raiguel Funeral Home Harrisville with Pastor Robert Perine officiating.

Burial will follow in the Cairo IOOF Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 4-8 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Harrisville Baptist Church, PO Box 193, Harrisville, WV 26362.

