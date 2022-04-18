Obituary: Reynolds, Shirley W. “Squirrel”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mr. Shirley W. “Squirrel” Reynolds, 96 of Parkersburg passed away on April 14, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. On that day, heaven gained a precious soul. He was born on December 11, 1925 to the late Thomas G. Reynolds Jr. and Laura O. (Carter) Reynolds.

On July 30, 1950 Shirley married his late wife Ruth Virginia (Ash) Reynolds. They were a testament to love and devotion and had 66 great years together.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle. He was so proud of his family. He had three sons, Thomas E. Reynolds (Patty) of Elizabeth, Robert K. Reynolds (Cindy) of Vincent and Charles W. Reynolds (Pam) of Mineral Wells. His grandkids would always put a smile on Pap’s face. They are Terri D. Anderson (Adam), Charles D. Reynolds and Samantha R. Reynolds (Jeff). His great grandkids brought such joy to Pap, they are Hunter Drake, Chase Anderson, Cole Anderson, Lucille Drake, Chloe Anderson, Colt Reynolds, the late Camri Anderson and his beloved pet Coco. Pap had two special friends who would sit on the porch with him and they would solve the world’s problems, Brandi Modesitt and Howard Busey. Shirley was part of the Greatest Generation and a proud American Veteran who served in World War II from 1944 to 1946. He was in General Patton’s 3rd Army, serving as a Technician 5th grade Battery C302 Field Battalion. He earned the Good Conduct Medal, European Arena-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, World War II Victory Ribbon and the Army Occupational Medal. Shirley retired from JM (John Manville) after 33 years of service. He along with his three sons owned Mountaineer Water Jet.

He is survived by three sons, three grandkids and six great grandkids. Two brothers, Thomas G. Reynolds Jr. of Davisville and Robert D. Reynolds of Parkersburg. He has several nieces and nephews that he loved.Shirley was preceded in death by his parents, wife, great granddaughter and daughter in law, Patty Reynolds. Four brothers, Roy M. Reynolds, Lester (Jack) Reynolds, Charles (Ed) Reynolds and Donald (Dink) Reynolds. Three sisters, Anis (Peg) Habolski, Olive Umensetter and Clarice Fittro.

The family would like to give as special thank you to Debbie (Sue) Calhoun for the devoted care she gave to our Dad. Marietta Memorial’s doctors, nursing staff and House Calls Hospice took such great care of our Dad and helped the family to cope. Thank you for all your kindness and support.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 1:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Kenny Reynolds and Mike Porter officiating.

Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery with full military graveside rites by Parkersburg American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 6-8 pm and Thursday from noon until service time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.