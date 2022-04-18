Obituary: Schwendeman, Penny Rae Browning

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - Penny Rae Browning Schwendeman, 68, of Waterford, Ohio, died suddenly on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Almogordo, New Mexico. She was born on June 21, 1953 in Marietta, Ohio, daughter of Sidney A. “Zip” Browning and Francis E. Harr Browning.

She was a homemaker and been a cashier for grocery stores in the area for several years. She graduated from Waterford High School in 1971 and attended Beauty College in Columbus, Ohio. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, the Catholic Women’s Club and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 389.

She was married on November 11, 1972 to Clement F. Schwendeman who survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Kathy Schwendeman (John DeMaio) of Marietta, Ohio and a son Tony Schwendeman (Sabrina) of Junction City, Ohio; Five grandchildren, Marisa Echols, Tavien, Talon, Tucker and Teller Schwendeman; and a great grandson, Lynal Bussey; three sisters, Linda Schott of Akron, Ohio, Connie Rouanzoin (Max) of Waterford, Ohio and Judy Mincks of McConnelsville, Ohio; two brothers, Jerry Browning and Curtis Browning (Faye) of Almogordo, NM; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother in-law, James Schott and a sister in-law, Mary Browning.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Church in Churchtown with Father David Gaydosik officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Tuesday at McCurdy Funeral Home in Beverly where a rosary service will be held at 3:30 pm on Tuesday.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mccurdyfh.com.

