Obituary: Strum, Ruth Ann (White)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ruth Ann (White) Sturm, 75, of Parkersburg, WV passed away April 15, 2022 at her residence.

She was born February 6, 1947 in Parkersburg, the eldest daughter of the late Charles Ralph White and Garnet Genevia Dillinger.

Ruth was the former manager of the cafeteria at DuPont. She liked to read, crochet, dance, and video games. She loved her dogs and loved spoiling the grandkids. Ruth was a member of the Edgelawn United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 30+ years, John R. Sturm, Sr.; children, Vicki Sue McMurray Adams (David) of Fairborn, OH; Donna Jean McMurray McIntyre of Mineral Wells, WV, Charles R. “Randy” McMurray of Parkersburg, Michael W. McMurray (Jacqueline) of Maumee, OH; step children, Jeffrey Scott Sturm (Jackie) of Parkersburg and John R. “Rusty” Sturm, Jr. (Lisa) of Ely, NV; 8 grandchildren, Jessica Adams (Jack), Elizabeth Young (Dave), Davy Adams (Ashley), Augustus Adams (Bekka), Cara Ann McIntyre Houghton (Ben), Brian McMurray (Samantha), Monica McMurray and Mathew McMurray; 4 step grandchildren, Alex “Andy” Spaur, Noah Sturm, Mathew Sturm, Zack Sturm (Melinda); 14+ great grandchildren; sisters, Shelba Smith (Bob) and Marilyn Sellers (Dave), brother, John W. White (Liz) of Mineral Wells; sister-in-law, Debbie White of Mineral Wells; brother-in-law, Dick Sturm (Donna) of Ravenswood and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, William R. White and Michael E. White; son-in-law, Rodney McIntyre, all of Mineral Wells and sister-in-law, Marie Cheesebrew of Grantsville, WV.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St. South Parkersburg, with Pastor Vera Archer officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery. Ruth’s family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Edgelawn United Methodist Church, 4804 4th Ave. Parkersburg, WV 26101 or Amedisys Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Sturm family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.