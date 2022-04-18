Obituary: Swisher-Lamp, Shirley Ann

MCFARLAND, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shirley Ann Swisher-Lamp born February 21st, 1939 in McFarland, WV passed away surrounded by family on April 17th, 2022.

A devoted wife, to the late Donald L. Lamp, and loving mother to her daughter, Donna (Chester) Coe and son, Donald R. (Betty) Lamp.

She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Roger, Shelly, D.J. and Denise; and ten great-grand children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl R. Swisher and Dorothy Kelly Swisher; four sisters; and one brother.

Visitation will be held 11am- 1pm Thursday April 21st 2022 at Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home 521 Fifth Street Parkersburg, WV.

Graveside service will follow at 2pm at the Swisher Family Cemetery, 5747 Cairo- Cisco Road.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of sympathy with Shirley’s family.

