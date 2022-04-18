Schools get grants for expanded mental health services

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There are a total of 19 schools that are receiving grants from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) for expanded mental health services.

Of the 19, these include Belmont Elementary and St. Marys Elementary in Pleasants County, Blennerhassett Middle and Jackson Middle in Wood County, and Ravenswood Middle and High School and Ripley Middle and High School in Jackson County.

These schools will each receive $30 thousand in funding for mental health services for its students.

DHHR Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) officials say that support for youth mental health is important at all ages.

“We see a lot of behavioral health issues start to emerge in elementary school and middle school. Some of that can be related to traumas they’ve experienced. Perhaps it might be with the child welfare system. Or parent substance abuse or parent mental illness,” says DHHR Bureau for Behavioral Health Commissioner, Christina Mullins.

Westbrook Health Services will be assisting all of the schools mentioned in the Pleasants, Wood and Jackson Co. school districts.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.