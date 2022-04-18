Advertisement

Senator Mike Azinger Holds Fundraiser at Blennerhassett Hotel

Senator Mike Azinger holds a fundraiser in Parkersburg
Senator Mike Azinger holds a fundraiser in Parkersburg(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The fundraiser held today will help with advertisements and social outreach for the Senator’s campaign.

Many people gathered today to help donate to Senator Azinger’s campaign.

At the event he addressed everyone as he spoke about his intention for the upcoming election on May 10.

He spoke with WTAP at the event and mentioned the needs for the people of the district and how he plans to help.

“What we want to happen in this district is what we want to happen across the state and that’s job creation. It’s starting to happen, Nucor is opening down in Mason County with 800 jobs along with several other places that are opening across the state with job creation,” said Senator Azinger.

Before the fundraiser he also met with W.Va. State Senator Donna Boley to donate a $20,000 check from the Senate Partnership Grant towards the ARC of the Mid Ohio Valley. Liz Ford, Executive Director of The ARC of the Mid Ohio Valley and Doug Hess, Chief Operating Officer of The ARC of the Mid Ohio Valley were in attendance to receive the donation.

